Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 142,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 35,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

