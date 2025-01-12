Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

RPRX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

