RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 64,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 83,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

RTW Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.52.

About RTW Biotech Opportunities

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd (LSE: RTW or RTWG) is an investment fund focused on identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Driven by a long-term approach to support innovative businesses, RTW Biotech Opportunities invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients’ lives.

