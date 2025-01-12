Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 844,442 shares trading hands.

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.73. The company has a market capitalization of £93.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

