Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 493.50 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 494.32 ($6.04). Approximately 4,532,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 1,026,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.04).

Scottish American Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of £881.47 million, a PE ratio of 988.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.69.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Insider Activity at Scottish American Investment

About Scottish American Investment

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,036.63). Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

