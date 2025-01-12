SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.64). Approximately 36,478,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 6,549,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.65).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £573.34 million, a PE ratio of -526.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.90.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

