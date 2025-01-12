Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Financial Analysis

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and BBB Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $72.08 billion 0.02 $142.21 million $0.46 10.17 BBB Foods $53.41 billion 0.07 -$17.30 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than BBB Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 0.89% 13.38% 1.48% BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 2 0 1 2.67 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sendas Distribuidora currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 109.40%. BBB Foods has a consensus price target of $30.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than BBB Foods.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats BBB Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

