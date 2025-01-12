SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

