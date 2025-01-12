SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,251,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 350,282 shares.The stock last traded at $129.13 and had previously closed at $130.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

