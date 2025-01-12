STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) EVP Michael Chase Sells 14,007 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Chase sold 14,007 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $546,973.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,929.10. This trade represents a 59.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after buying an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.