Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 14,119,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,184,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

