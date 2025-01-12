Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.18 and last traded at $144.18. 953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

Swiss Re Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

