Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.18 and last traded at $144.18. 953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
