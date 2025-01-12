TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

TeraGo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Articles

