The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.64 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 219.75 ($2.68). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.69), with a volume of 33,712,512 shares trading hands.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.51.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach
Expert market access
As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mercantile Investment Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.