The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 338308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

