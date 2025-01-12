The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
NYSE:TD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.86%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
