Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) Announces Key Appointments and Program UpdatesTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter), a pharmaceutical company focusing on pain management and vaccines for publi

On January 8, 2025, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported the appointment of Gary Ainsworth as Vice President, Market Access. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s market access strategies and further its growth initiatives.

Moreover, the company provided an update on the timing of topline data for two of its key programs. The topline data for the Phase 2 study of TNX-1300, intended for the treatment of cocaine intoxication, is expected in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, topline data for the Phase 1 study of TNX-1500, designed for preventing kidney transplant rejection, is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025.

In line with these developments, the company disclosed the release of an updated investor presentation that includes essential information for engaging with investors, stockholders, and analysts. Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans to make this presentation available on its website, emphasizing transparency and effective communication with stakeholders.

In adherence to disclosure regulations, the company ensured that the information provided in the Form 8-K filing, along with the investor presentation, complies with relevant regulatory and corporate governance standards. These materials are crucial for keeping investors informed about the company’s progress and future prospects.

This news demonstrates Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to advancing its innovative product candidates, fostering strategic appointments, and maintaining open communication channels with investors and stakeholders. Such updates reflect the company’s dedication to its mission of transforming therapies in pain management and public health challenges.

Please note that all of Tonix’s product candidates mentioned are investigational new drugs or biologics; their safety and efficacy have not been established, and none has been approved for any indication.

For further details and comprehensive financial information, refer to Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ complete filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

