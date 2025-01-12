Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 6500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

