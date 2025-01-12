UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 117.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.