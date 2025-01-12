Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.43. Unisys shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 338,148 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Unisys Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $434.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 67.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $860,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 162,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 738.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

