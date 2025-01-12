Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

