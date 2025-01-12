Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 294514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

