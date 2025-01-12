Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $5.10. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 66,842 shares traded.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.1634 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.