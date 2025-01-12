Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 47.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) rose 47.4% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,312,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 249,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

