Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 42720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Wilmar International Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

