Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 42720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
Wilmar International Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.