WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,759,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,077 shares.The stock last traded at $50.39 and had previously closed at $50.37.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2,595.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

