Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.10. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Get Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.