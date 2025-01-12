YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

