YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
YASKAWA Electric Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $92.51.
About YASKAWA Electric
