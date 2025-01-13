1,200 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $35.12. 1,921,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.