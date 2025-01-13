2,823 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

