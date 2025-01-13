3,000 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Alcoa by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,331. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

