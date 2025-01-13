4,711 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Parsons from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

View Our Latest Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.