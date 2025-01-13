4,990 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 507,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

