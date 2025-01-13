676 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,143,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,620,422. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.