84,806 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Acquired by Kieckhefer Group LLC

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,702,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.01. 32,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,293. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $866.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

