Abound Wealth Management Acquires 249 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.1 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $90.44. 1,661,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

