Abound Wealth Management Purchases 2,761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Abound Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 420.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.04. 3,180,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,969. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

