Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
THQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 325,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,532. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
