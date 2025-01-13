Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

THQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 325,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,532. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

