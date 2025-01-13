Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

