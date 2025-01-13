Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,086 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,117 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

