Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 705,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 488,969 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 888,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 459,758 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.42. 2,037,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,329. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

