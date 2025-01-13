Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 991,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,137 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 881,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,300,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 460,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.69. 97,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $743.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

