Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,168 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

CAG traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

