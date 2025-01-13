Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 1,070.5% from the December 15th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 25,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Stock Down 11.1 %

ADTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 46,072,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,812,113. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

