ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.93. 554,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,946,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

