Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,513,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,534,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.44.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

