aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $321.97 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $321.97 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,447,251 coins and its circulating supply is 736,440,418 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

