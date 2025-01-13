Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $196.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $176.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $145.36 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.