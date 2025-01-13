Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

LOW stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 972,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.55 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

