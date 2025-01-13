AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Up 839.6% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 839.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,244. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.